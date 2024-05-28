European-Japanese climate research satellite launched from California aboard SpaceX rocket

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A European-Japanese climate research satellite designed to study Earth’s temperature balance has been launched into orbit from California. The EarthCARE satellite lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. The name EarthCARE is short for Earth Cloud Aerosol and Radiation Explorer. The satellite is equipped with four instruments to study the role of clouds and aerosols in reflecting solar radiation back into space and trapping infrared radiation emitted from Earth’s surface. Aerosols are particles suspended in the atmosphere. The research is a cooperative project between the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

