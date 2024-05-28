Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis barred from practicing in Colorado for three years

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado legal officials on Tuesday approved an agreement with Jenna Ellis, a onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump, barring her from practicing law in the state for three years after she pleaded guilty to helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election.

Ellis tearfully pleaded guilty to felony charges of aiding and abetting false statements in Fulton County, Georgia, in October. She was one of 18 co-defendants of Trump who were charged in a sweeping case over the former president’s campaign to reverse President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia.

Ellis was previously censured in Colorado for making false statements over the 2020 election, including that the election was “stolen” from Trump. Those falsehoods were part of a sustained campaign by Trump allies that helped lead to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The latest case was brought by Colorado legal authorities after Ellis’ Georgia plea. The case contends that Ellis “caused significant actual harm in a variety of ways. It undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election process.”

It also noted that Ellis’ crime was “due to her conduct as an accessory, not as a principal.”

A Colorado native who occasionally practices in her home state, Ellis is based in Florida and could not immediately be reached for comment. She is the latest of a swath of people charged or disciplined for helping Trump try to overturn his 2020 loss.