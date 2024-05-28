Mother tells police she shot one child and drowned another. A third was found safe

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri say a woman went to a police station and told officers that she fatally shot one of her children and drowned the other. A 9-year-old girl was found dead inside their car, parked outside the station. A 2-year-old boy was found dead in a fountain outside a resort near Festus, a suburb of St. Louis. The mother was arrested and the deaths are being investigated as homicides. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak told a news conference on Tuesday that officers were initially searching for a third child who has been found safe.

