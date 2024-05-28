Typhoon leaves at least seven people dead and thousands displaced in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A typhoon has finally moved away from the Philippines, leaving at least seven people dead, mostly due to floods or toppled trees. Typhoon Ewiniar also forced the closures of several seaports, stranding thousands of passengers, officials said Tuesday. The typhoon crept by the country’s eastern coast late Friday night and lingered over the Philippine islands for several days before shifting northeastward away from the archipelago. All storm warnings were lifted Tuesday. It was last tracked about 280 miles east of the northern town of Basco with sustained winds of 81 miles per hour and gusts of up to 99 mph, according to government forecasters.

