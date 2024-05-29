As Maduro shifts from migration denier to defender, Venezuelans consider leaving if he is reelected
By REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press
SABANA DE MENDOZA, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolás Maduro for years refused to admit that millions of people were leaving Venezuela to seek a better future abroad. But as he works toward reelection with a divided and disappointed base, Maduro has slowly transformed into a defender of migrants. He challenged news reports linking some to criminal activities and accusing immigration authorities in other countries of abusing Venezuelans. But many voters have already made up their minds: If Maduro wins on July 28, they will become migrants. A nationwide poll conducted last month by the Venezuela-based research firm Delphos showed that roughly a fourth of people are thinking about migrating, primarily for economic reasons.