Dortmund seals sponsorship deal with arms manufacturer ahead of Champions League final

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has signed a new sponsorship deal with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and will display the defense company’s logo ahead of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Dortmund says the three-year deal with Rheinmetall includes “wide-reaching advertising space, marketing rights and event and hospitality arrangements in the stadium and on the club grounds” starting from this week’s buildup for the Champions League final Saturday. Rheinmetall is building a new plant in northern Germany to produce around 200,000 artillery shells per year as part of European efforts to increase its weapons production against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

