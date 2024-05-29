Key Republican calls for ‘generational’ increase in defense spending to counter US adversaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top-ranking Republican on a Senate committee that oversees the military is calling for a “generational investment” in America’s defense. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, says aggressive and significant spending increases are necessary to deter coordinated threats from U.S. adversaries like Russia, Iran and China. He is seeking an additional $55 billion in defense spending over the limits that were forged in the deal to suspend the nation’s debt limit a year ago. Wicker’s plan lays down a significant marker for Senate Republicans as they enter into a new round of budget fights with Democrats in the heat of a closely fought election year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.