Darke and Donovan to head Fox Euro 2024 coverage, Strong and Holden work Copa America

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ian Darke will pair with Landon Donovan as Fox’s lead broadcast team at this year’s European Championship, while John Strong and Stu Holden work the Copa America. With the tournaments overlapping, the network will use seven announcing teams. Darke is a longtime ESPN broadcaster who first worked for Fox when he was paired with Donovan at the 2022 World Cup. Darke is among seven British broadcasters on the four Euro 2024 announce teams. Strong and Holden, a former U.S. midfielder, were Fox’s lead team at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

