European election tests an unpopular government and a scandal-hit far-right party in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — An unpopular government with a reputation for constant infighting. An economy stuck in a rut. A strong far-right party that has been embarrassed by its leading candidate and alienated its European allies. And a mainstream opposition still working on its recovery. German politics are in a disgruntled and volatile state as the country’s voters prepare to fill 96 of the European Parliament’s 720 seats on June 9. It’s the biggest single national contingent in the 27-nation European Union. It’s the first nationwide vote since center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz took power in late 2021 to end the 16-year reign of center-right predecessor Angela Merkel.

