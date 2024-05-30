Louisiana may soon require public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana could soon become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom. The legislation, which heads to the desk of conservative Gov. Jeff Landry, mandates that a a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in “large, easily readable font” be required in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities. Similar bills have been proposed in other reliably red statehouses — including Texas, Oklahoma and Utah. However with threats of legal battles over the constitutionality of such measures, no state has had success in the bills becoming law.

