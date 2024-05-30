Minnesota police officer cleared in fatal shooting of man who shot him first

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer was justified when he fatally shot a man who shot him first. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office released the results of the investigation Thursday. It concluded the use of deadly force by Officer Michael Tschida against Brandon DaleShaun Keys Dec. 7 complied with state law and that the officer should not face charges. Tschida was responding to a 911 call from the mother of Keys’ child who said he had rammed her van repeatedly. The report says Keys fired three shots, including one that struck the officer in the leg, and that he returned fire and fatally shot Keys.

