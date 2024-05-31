AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Iowa’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa voters will cast ballots in primaries for the narrowly divided U.S. House as well as the Republican-controlled state legislature. Tuesday’s race in the 3rd Congressional District may play a decisive role in determining which party will win control of the chamber in November. Competing for the Democratic nomination are former U.S. Department of Agriculture official and Afghanistan war veteran Lanon Baccam and mental health counselor and nonprofit leader Melissa Vine. Baccam and Vine hope to unseat U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, who first won the seat in 2022 by a slim margin. Nunn is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

