Skip to Content
AP-National

Former tech exec admits to fraud involving a scheme to boost Getty Images shares, authorities say

By
Published 5:24 PM

By DAVID HAMILTON
AP Business Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal officials say a former technology executive has pleaded guilty to fraud involving a scheme to artificially boost the share price of photo and video distributor Getty Images. Robert Scott Murray was charged with securities fraud for announcing a phony takeover of Getty in order to unload his stake in the company at a greater profit. The announcement was issued by Trillium Capital, a self-described venture investment business operated by Murray. Attempts to reach Murray for comment were unsuccessful. Murry was chief executive of the networking-equipment maker 3Com for several months in 2006.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content