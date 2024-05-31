Is Trump still under a gag order after his conviction? He thinks so, but the answer isn’t clear

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump says he remains under a gag order after his conviction in his hush money criminal trial. His lawyer thinks it was supposed to expire with the verdict and says he may seek clarity from the court. But, despite Trump saying he believes he’s still subject to the order banning him from making comments about witnesses and others connected to the case, he again lashed out at his former lawyer-turned-courtroom foe. Without naming Cohen, Trump called him “a sleazebag,” using the same language that the Manhattan district attorney’s office flagged before the trial as a possible violation.

