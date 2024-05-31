Minneapolis police chief shares anger with fellow officers over ambush death of one of their own
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis’ police chief has shared his anger with grieving officers over the ambush death of one of their own. Chief Brian O’Hara joined other officers early Friday outside the station where Officer Jamal Mitchell worked before he was killed while responding to a double-shooting at an apartment building. Mitchell stopped to aid to a man who appeared to be an injured victim Thursday. Authorities say that man instead shot the officer. Mitchell was killed during a chaotic situation involving two crime scenes two blocks apart that left three civilians dead including the gunman, two others hospitalized, and another officer and a firefighter with less serious injuries.