Minneapolis police chief shares anger with fellow officers over ambush death of one of their own

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis’ police chief has shared his anger with grieving officers over the ambush death of one of their own. Chief Brian O’Hara joined other officers early Friday outside the station where Officer Jamal Mitchell worked before he was killed while responding to a double-shooting at an apartment building. Mitchell stopped to aid to a man who appeared to be an injured victim Thursday. Authorities say that man instead shot the officer. Mitchell was killed during a chaotic situation involving two crime scenes two blocks apart that left three civilians dead including the gunman, two others hospitalized, and another officer and a firefighter with less serious injuries.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.