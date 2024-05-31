Ohio Senate approves fix assuring President Biden is on fall ballot

A temporary fix allowing President Joe Biden to appear on this fall’s ballot has cleared the Ohio Senate as the Republican-controlled legislature concluded a rare special session. Friday’s vote came one day after the House approved the measure, along with a ban on foreign nationals contributing to state ballot campaigns. The latter measure had been demanded by the Senate, which approved it Friday. Both bills now head to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who’s expected to sign both. The latter bill also broadened the definition of “foreign nationals” to include lawful permanent residents of the U.S., also known as green card holders. Several lawmakers have questioned whether that provision will eventually lead to the courts striking down the entire measure as unconstitutional.

