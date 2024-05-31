Pro-Palestinian protesters enter Brooklyn Museum, unfurl banner as police make arrests

NEW YORK (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters have marched on the Brooklyn Museum, setting up tents in the lobby and unfurling a “Free Palestine” banner over the building. Social media posts show New York City police confronting, tackling and arresting some of the protesters. Other posts show supporters holding banners, waving Palestinian flags and chanting boisterously on the steps of the grand, Beaux Arts museum, which is the city’s second largest. The rally started Friday afternoon across the street from the Barclays Center, home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. Scores of marchers banging drums and chanting then made their way to the museum about a mile away.

