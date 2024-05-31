Berlin lets Ukraine use German weapons against targets in Russia after the US also eases its stance
By ILLIA NOVIKOV, MATTHEW LEE and KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany has joined the United States in authorizing Ukraine to hit some targets on Russian soil with the long-range weapons they are supplying. Friday’s move is a significant policy change that comes as depleted Ukrainian troops are losing ground in the war. Ukrainian officials have expressed frustration over restrictions on the use of Western weapons, especially as the border region of Kharkiv has endured a Russian onslaught this month. Both Germany and the U.S. specifically authorized defense of Kharkiv. The region’s capital city lies only 20 kilometers from Russia. Beyond offering Ukraine a chance of better protecting Kharkiv, it’s not clear what effect the easing of restrictions might have on the direction of the conflict.