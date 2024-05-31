South Africa heading for ‘coalition country’ as partial election results have the ANC below 50%

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is heading closer to the reality of a national coalition government for the first time as partial election results put the ruling African Nation Congress well short of a majority. With more than half of votes counted across the country’s nine provinces on Friday, the ANC has received just under 42% of the national vote, according to the official results. That represents a huge drop from the 57.5% it received in the last national election in 2019, although final results from Wednesday’s election have not yet been declared. Election officials say they will be announced by Sunday, although they could come sooner.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.