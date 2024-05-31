Trump’s NY case was the first of four to go to trial. It could be the last one for a while

WASHINGTON (AP) — The hush money case that culminated in a conviction of Donald Trump this week was the first of four criminal prosecutions brought against the former president — and likely the only one to reach trial before the November elections. Where there was once speculation among political pundits and legal observers about how the judicial system and election-year calendar could juggle four separate trials, the other three have been snarled in different ways and for different reasons. These delays make additional courtroom reckonings this year uncertain at best.

