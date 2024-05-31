US lawmakers push to sanction Iranian officials over death sentence for rapper Toomaj Salehi

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation targeting Iranian officials involved in the prosecution and death sentence of a rapper who came to fame over his lyrics about the 2022 death of an Iranian woman and criticism of the Islamic Republic. The proposal released Friday would impose sanctions on the judges, prosecutors and investigators of Iran’s Revolutionary Courts in response to Tehran’s continuing crackdown against dissenters — including rapper Toomaj Salehi — following years of mass protests in the country. It would also codify into law that the U.S. views any judgments issued by Iran’s courts against political prisoners as a violation of human rights.

