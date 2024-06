A man’s body recovered from waters off a Greek beach with barbell attached

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The coast guard says the body of an unidentified man has been recovered off a beach northeast of the Greek capital with a 10-kilogram (22-pound) barbell attached to his leg with a rope. Authorities were alerted to the presence of the body at Schinias beach near the town of Marathon, early Sunday afternoon. A diver retrieved the body about 100 meters (110 yards) from shore. An ambulance took it to a hospital where the man’s death was confirmed. According to authorities, the body had been in the water for several days. The man was estimated to be 40-45 years old. An autopsy was to take place later. Authorities at the nearby port of Rafina were investigating.

