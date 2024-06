CANNES, France (AP) — Daniel Cole, a freelance photographer who does extensive work for The Associated Press, mostly in southern France, spends the majority of his time covering hard news. But he takes great joy in spending nearly two weeks each May in a tuxedo, covering the glamorous Cannes Film Festival, where he can push the creativity of his photos even farther.

