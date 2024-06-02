Two Lebanese shepherds killed amid ongoing escalation along Lebanon-Israel border

BEIRUT (AP) — Two Lebanese shepherds were killed in an Israeli strike that hit their house in the town of Houla near the Lebanon-Israel border, Lebanon’s National News agency says. Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan said that a separate Israeli strike Sunday morning had damaged his ministry’s office in the town of Bint Jbeil as well as the city’s commercial market and local government headquarters. Meanwhile, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed a drone attack on an Israeli military facility in the Golan Heights. It said the strike had hit a radar system for Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, as well as forces operating it.

