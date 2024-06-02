Zelenskyy in Philippines to promote peace summit he says China and Russia are trying to undermine
By JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the Philippines on a rare Asian trip to urge regional leaders to attend a Swiss-organized peace summit on the war in Ukraine that he accuses Russia, with China’s help, of trying to undermine. Zelenskyy arrived unannounced and under heavy security in Manila late Sunday after speaking over the weekend at the Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore. Two Filipino officials say Zelenskyy had planned but failed to meet with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of that annual defense gathering. They say he then decided to fly to the Philippine capital from Singapore to personally invite Marcos to attend the summit in Switzerland.