Japan police search for suspects in spray-painting of graffiti at controversial war shrine

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police are searching for suspects in the spray-painting of the word “toilet” on a Tokyo shrine that commemorates the country’s war dead. The act was an apparent protest against the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Videos posted on Chinese social media show a man criticizing the wastewater discharge and spraying the English word. Japanese news media say Tokyo police are investigating two suspects, the person who appeared in the video and another who shot it. They say police believe the perpetrator has already left Japan. Police decline to confirm the reports.

