Kentucky governor unveils rental housing projects for region still recovering from 2021 tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a rental housing shortage has gnawed at him since the recovery began from a terrifying tornado outbreak that hit western parts of the state in late 2021. Beshear unveiled plans Monday to build 953 rental housing units in four counties — Christian, Graves, Hopkins and Warren. The $223 million project results from a collaboration between the Kentucky Housing Corp. and the Department for Local Government. Funds come from KHC and the state’s disaster recovery program, administered by the local government department. The project ranks as the single largest housing development for either agency.

