Musk’s X is allowing users to post consensual adult content, formalizing a prior Twitter policy

The social media platform X says it will now formally allow people to show consensual adult content, as long as it is clearly labeled as such. The move makes official a policy already in place when the platform was known as Twitter, before billionaire Elon Musk purchased it in 2022. In a recent update on its website, the San Francisco-based company says users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed. It adds that sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression.

