Seeking to spotlight Republican resistance, Senate Democrats renew push for IVF rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are making a renewed push to show their support for ensuring nationwide access to in vitro fertilization. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who has used the fertility treatment to have her two children, released the legislation that is part of an election-year effort to spotlight Republican resistance to protecting reproductive care. The bill, called the Right to IVF ACT, would also make it more accessible through insurance as well as for military members and veterans. Although a pair of Senate Republicans have advanced their own proposal that would discourage states from banning IVF treatment, neither bill is expected to gain the significant bipartisan support that would be necessary to pass Congress.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.