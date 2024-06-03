South Korea is suspending a military deal with North Korea after tensions over North’s balloons

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government has approved the suspension of a contentious military agreement with North Korea, a step that would allow it to take tougher responses to North Korean provocations. The development came as animosities between the rival Koreas rose sharply recently after North Korea launched trash-carrying balloons across the border in reaction to previous South Korean civilian leafletting campaigns. On Tuesday, South Korea’s Cabinet Council passed a proposal aimed at suspending the 2018 inter-Korean agreement on lowering down frontline military tensions. The proposal will formally take effect when it’s signed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, likely later Tuesday.

