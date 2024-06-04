Prisoner dies 12 days after Pennsylvania judge granted compassionate release for health reasons

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who had been serving life for second-degree murder is dead, about two weeks after being granted a medical transfer from prison to a facility that could better treat his condition, including quadriplegia. The state Corrections Department confirmed on Tuesday that 68-year-old Ezra Bozeman died on Saturday at the UPMC Altoona medical center. Bozeman had been jailed for 49 years before an Allegheny County judge granted his request for compassionate release last month. He had been on life support. Bozeman had been convicted in 1975 in the shooting death of Morris Weitz, a dry-cleaning business co-owner, during an attempted robbery. He had maintained he was innocent.

