Pro-Palestinian protesters set up tent encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment in front of Los Angeles City Hall Monday night. KABC-TV reports that about 50 protesters with 20 tents were seen lined up on the sidewalks outside the building at Main and First streets. The Los Angeles Police Department on X, formerly known as Twitter, said it was monitoring the non-permitted demonstration. No arrests and no injuries have been reported. The police department went on an area-wide tactical alert out of an abundance of caution.

