Summer hours can be a way for small business owners to boost employee morale and help combat burnout

As the temperature heats up and summer approaches, small business owners may be considering offering summer hours, such as an early release on Fridays, for employees to help combat burnout. According to a May report by the Society for Human Resource Management 44% of 1,405 surveyed U.S. employees feel burned out at work, 45% feel “emotionally drained” from their work. And since it’s harder for small businesses to offer better pay and benefits to boost morale than big businesses due to their tighter margins, summer hours can be a way to offer employees a perk at low cost.

