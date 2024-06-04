Treasury official says budget assistance designed to help Ukraine anti-corruption efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just back from a visit to Ukraine, a U.S. Treasury official is describing a country whose wartime economy has proven resilient in the face of Russia’s invasion, and he says U.S. and allied budget assistance is designed to help Ukraine combat corruption and increase transparency. On Tuesday, Deputy Undersecretary Brent Neiman laid out anti-corruption steps including having public office holders report their asset holdings and insulating Ukraine’s anti-corruption prosecutor’s office from political pressure. Ukraine has a long-standing request to become a member of NATO but has been blocked in part by political corruption scandals. Transparency International ranks Ukraine 122nd in its Corruption Perceptions Index of countries.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.