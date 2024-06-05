A decade after ‘All About That Bass,’ Meghan Trainor aims to make her feel-good songs ‘Timeless’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten years ago, Meghan Trainor became a hit pop performer. “All About That Bass” established the then 20-year-old as a new force channeling old sounds, a combination of doo-wop with contemporary pop hooks. Then, her public persona became intertwined with the song’s lyrics about body acceptance. She told The Associated Press writing self-love songs is her “therapy.” On Friday, Trainor will release her sixth studio album, “Timeless.” Empowerment messages are still at the heart of her specific sound — but now, she’s matured them to meet where she is in life: as a mother, a sister, and a veteran of this business.

