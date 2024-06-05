Joro spiders are back in the news. Here’s what the experts really think about them
By MELINA WALLING
Associated Press
Joro spiders — invasive, brightly colored, orb-weaving arachnids that have been spreading in the U.S. for the past several years — have captured the public’s interest and horror once again. But spider experts say the jury’s still out on the impact the spider will have, when it will reach different parts of the country, and whether this creature warrants picking up a can of Raid. Instead, they worry more that invasive species are getting harder to manage as a result of global trade and climate change — and that less flashy species can do more damage to crops and forests.