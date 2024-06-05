Governor halts plan to charge Manhattan drivers big tolls to pay for transit and fight traffic

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is indefinitely delaying implementation of a plan to charge motorists big tolls to enter the core of Manhattan. Just weeks before the nation’s first “congestion pricing” system was set to launch, she says it risks “too many unintended consequences at this time.” The Democrat says “a $15 charge puts a squeeze on the very people who make this city go.” The announcement deals a stunning blow to a program years in the making, that was meant to raise billions of dollars for New York’s beleaguered subways and commuter rails and reduce pollution on the city’s streets.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and PHILIP MARCELO Associated Press

