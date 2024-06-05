New York judge seen shoving police officer will be replaced on the bench

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a New York judge who was censured after being seen on video shoving a police officer during a brawl with neighbors will be replaced on the bench. Judge Mark Grisanti’s term on the Court of Claims expired last year and he has been an acting state Supreme Court justice in Buffalo while awaiting reappointment. His name did not appear among Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s judicial nominees considered Wednesday by a state Senate committee, and a committee spokesman says he was not reappointed. A court spokesman says Grisanti will remain in his position until a new judge begins his term. Grisanti’s lawyer says he’s been an exemplary judge.

