South Korean group flies propaganda leaflets across border following North’s trash-balloon launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean activists’ group has flown large balloons carrying propaganda leaflets toward North Korea, which has threatened to send more balloons with manure and trash across the border in response. The launches are escalating animosities, with South Korea suspending a tension-easing deal with North Korea and preparing to resume frontline military activities. North Korea had halted its flights of rubbish-carrying balloons but threatened to resume them if South Korean activists sent leaflets again. The South Korean civilian group, led by a North Korean defector, said it floated 10 balloons tied to 200,000 anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other items from a border town on Thursday.

