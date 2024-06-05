Spare a thought for weather watcher Maureen Sweeney who made the right call for D-Day

VER-SUR MER, France (AP) — The generals, paratroopers, pilots infantrymen all played their role for the D-Day invasion. But spare a thought for the young Irish woman who may have had the most important role of all in making the D-Day landings a success. Maureen Sweeney was a postal clerk at Blacksod Point on the northwest coast of Ireland. One of her duties was to record data that fed into weather forecasts for the British Isles. Sweeney sent a series of readings in early June 1944 that helped persuade Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower to delay D-Day and avoid potentially disastrous weather that could have wrecked the landings. She didn’t learn of her role in history for more than 10 years.

