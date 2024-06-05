Thousands pay tribute to Connecticut state trooper killed during highway traffic stop

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of people including police officers from throughout the Northeast have gathered for the funeral of a Connecticut state trooper killed by a hit-and-run driver last week. Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was remembered Wednesday in Hartford as a dedicated public servant and loving husband and father of two young boys. He was 34. His wife and fellow troopers called him a man of integrity who had served on the force for nine years. Pelletier was struck and killed by a pickup truck during a traffic stop of another motorist on May 30. The pickup driver was arrested on manslaughter and other charges.

