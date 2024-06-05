UN agencies say over 1 million in Gaza could experience highest level of starvation by mid-July

CAIRO (AP) — United Nations agencies are warning that over 1 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip could experience the highest level of starvation by the middle of next month if hostilities continue. The World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization said in a joint report Wednesday that hunger is worsening because of heavy restrictions on humanitarian access and the collapse of the local food system because of the nearly eight-month Israel-Hamas war. On Tuesday, a separate group of experts said it’s possible that famine is underway in northern Gaza but that the war and restrictions on humanitarian access have impeded the data collection to prove it.

