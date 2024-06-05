Woman fatally stabbed 3-year-old within seconds after following family from store, police say

Police near Cleveland say a woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy sitting in a grocery cart attacked him and his mother in less than five seconds before walking away. Police say witnesses in the supermarket parking lot had no time to stop the stabbing. Investigators believe it was a random attack. Officers arrested a 32-year-old Cleveland woman as she was walking out of the parking lot with a kitchen knife in her hand on Monday. Police dashcam and body camera video show a bystander pointing police toward the woman after the stabbing.

