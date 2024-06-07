AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Maine’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine voters will choose nominees for a House of Representatives seat that could be critical to determining which party wins the majority in November. Republicans including former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are backing former NASCAR driver and current state Rep. Austin Theriault for the nomination in the competitive 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday. Theriault has a major financial advantage over the other Republican on the ballot, state Rep. Michael Soboleski. In the 1st District, Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree is running unopposed in a seat that she’s held since 2010. Voters will also choose nominees for state legislative races.

