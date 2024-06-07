Kia recalls nearly 463,000 Telluride SUVs due to fire risk, urges impacted consumers to park outside

NEW YORK (AP) — Kia America is recalling nearly 463,000 Telluride SUVs — and urging owners to park their cars outside and away from other structures until an issue posing a fire hazard is fixed. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the front power seat motor on the affected Tellurides from the 2020 to 2024 model years may overheat because of a stuck slide knob. That could potentially result in a fire while the car is parked or being driven. Kia made the decision to recall these vehicles on May 29, NHTSA documents show. That was after it received reports of one under-seat fire and six incidents of localized melting in the seat tilt motor between August 2022 and March 2024. No related injuries, crashes or fatalities were reported at the time.

