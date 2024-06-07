Mississippi is the latest state sued by tech group over age verification on websites

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A tech industry group says a new Mississippi law requiring users of websites and other digital services to verify their age will unconstitutionally limit access to online speech for minors and adults. NetChoice sued the state Friday in federal court, challenging a law that is set to take effect July 1. Legislators said the new law is designed to protect children from sexually explicit material. NetChoice has persuaded judges to block similar laws in other states, including Arkansas, California and Ohio. The group’s members include Google, which owns YouTube; Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat; and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.