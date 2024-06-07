Optimism is just what the doctor ordered. But what if I’m already too negative?
By ALBERT STUMM
Associated Press
Do you tend to see things as glass half full or glass half empty? Numerous studies over the years have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes. But what if you’re just too negative? Sue Varma is an NYU clinical assistant professor in psychiatry and author of “Practical Optimism.” She says you can reframe your worries and train yourself to be an optimist. Imagine the best possible solution to a problem and a path toward getting there. Varma also says trying to master a new skill can help. So might molding your work responsibilities in ways that better suit your interests. Being an optimist is a mindset, she says, and takes practice.