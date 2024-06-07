South African opposition parties holding crunch talks on the ANC’s unity plan. But deep rifts remain

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African opposition parties are meeting and will continue crunch talks into next week to consider the ruling African National Congress’ offer to become part of a government of national unity. ANC failed to secure a majority in last week’s highly contested election. But some opposition parties are already rejecting the party’s offer because of deep-seated divisions. Senior officials of the main opposition Democratic Alliance will meet on Monday to discuss the centrist party’s approach to the negotiations. The top leadership of the the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters party were holding talks on Friday. Parties are under pressure to conclude negotiations and reach an agreement by June 16.

