The UN says more aquatic animals were farmed than fished in 2022. That’s the first time in history

ROME (AP) — The total global volume of fish, shrimp, clams and other aquatic animals that are harvested by farming has topped the amount fished in the wild from the world’s waters for the first time ever. That’s according to the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization on Friday. FAO says in its latest report on fisheries and aquaculture that the global catch and harvest brought in more than 185 million tons of aquatic animals in 2022, the most recent year for which statistics are available. Asia was the source of more than 90% of all aquaculture production of such animals, according to the FAO.

