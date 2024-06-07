Three Americans implicated in a coup attempt in Congo go on trial before a military court

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The military trial of 51 suspects, including three Americans, accused of being involved in a coup attempt in Congo last month has opened in the country’s capital of Kinshasa. The suspects appeared in court on Friday facing several charges, including terrorism, murder and criminal association. They all face the death penalty. Six people were killed during an attack last month on the presidential palace and a minister’s house led by little-known opposition figure Christian Malanga. The U.S. Embassy in Congo did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson said earlier this week that it had not had access to the prisoners to provide consular services.

By CHRISTINA MALKIA and JESSICA DONATI Associated Press

